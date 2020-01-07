DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Shares Down 0.7%

DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.22 and last traded at $22.48, approximately 10,184 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 15,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DNZOY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.04.

DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that DENSO CORP/ADR will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

