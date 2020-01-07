Dent Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $222,372.00 (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Dent token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Allbit, HitBTC and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Dent has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $12.83 million and approximately $222,372.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00184420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.02 or 0.01396646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00025862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00120379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,528,022,816 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Cobinhood, OKEx, Kucoin, Allbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, BitForex, Binance, WazirX, Liquid, HitBTC, LATOKEN, FCoin, Coinrail, Bitbns, Fatbtc, Radar Relay and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.