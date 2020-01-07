Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
THC has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.36.
Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $36.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,523. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $39.37.
In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $1,999,362.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 605.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Read More: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.