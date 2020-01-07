Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

THC has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $36.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,523. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 35.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $1,999,362.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 605.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.