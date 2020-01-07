DeVault (DVT) Trading 177.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 78.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, DeVault has traded up 177.9% against the US dollar. One DeVault coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. DeVault has a market cap of $30,760.00 and $799.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034933 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004164 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000647 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000142 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About DeVault

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

