Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,570 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,570 ($46.96) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Independent Research set a GBX 3,700 ($48.67) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,433.33 ($45.16).

LON DGE traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,184.50 ($41.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,539,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,148.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,278.24. The firm has a market cap of $74.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.48. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,096 ($40.73) per share, with a total value of £8,266.32 ($10,873.88). Insiders have bought a total of 542 shares of company stock worth $1,666,749 in the last three months.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

