DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. DiaMedica Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.69. 8,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,049. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 132,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

