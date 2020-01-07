Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,944,846 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 6,553,083 shares.The stock last traded at $0.51 and had previously closed at $0.44.

DFFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The company has a market cap of $15.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.18.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

