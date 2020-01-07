Diversified United Investment (ASX:DUI) Trading Up 1.2%

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$5.08 ($3.60) and last traded at A$5.07 ($3.60), approximately 20,271 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.01 ($3.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of A$4.68.

About Diversified United Investment (ASX:DUI)

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

