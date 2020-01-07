Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Loop Capital currently has $74.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $94.00.

DLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.87.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,968,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.51. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $88.26 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.20, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,572,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas O’boyle, Jr. sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $81,383.61. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,564.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,421,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 214.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 33.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 39.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

