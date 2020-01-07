Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is engaged in production of digital content. The company’s operating segment consists of Dolphin Digital Media and Dolphin Digital Studios. Dolphin Digital Media segment creates and manages social networking websites for children. It has developed Dolphinsecure.com, which is a secure website for children using fingerprint reader technology. Dolphin Digital Studios segment creates original programming that premieres online, with an initial focus on content geared toward tweens and teens. It also provides production services to a related party. Dolphin Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media Inc., is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL. “

DLPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Dolphin Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Dolphin Entertainment from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:DLPN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 49,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,475. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 7.48. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 258.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.67% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

