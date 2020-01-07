Dubber (ASX:DUB) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Dubber Corp Limited (ASX:DUB) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.14 ($0.81) and last traded at A$1.16 ($0.82), approximately 425,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.17 ($0.83).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.93 million and a P/E ratio of -18.71.

About Dubber (ASX:DUB)

Dubber Corporation Limited operates a cloud based call recording and audio asset management platform in Australia. It offers call recording as a service for end users enabling them to capture communications from various locations, platforms, and devices through service providers; and Playback, a telephony service.

