Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.07. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.08 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Eagle Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

EGBN stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.69. 84,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,652. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $60.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 16.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 12.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,033,000 after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares during the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

