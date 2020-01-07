Edgeless (EDG) Price Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. Edgeless has a market cap of $963,421.00 and $2,447.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Tidex and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00180792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.89 or 0.01364882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00025670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00119997 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, Livecoin, HitBTC, ABCC, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.