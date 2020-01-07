Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

EMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Emera in a report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$57.50.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$55.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95. Emera has a 1-year low of C$42.82 and a 1-year high of C$58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.94, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.46.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emera will post 2.8599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.