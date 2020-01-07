Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Enable Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Shares of ENBL stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.44. 12,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,609. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enable Midstream Partners news, Director Sean Trauschke acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $169,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENBL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 13.5% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 303,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 17.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

