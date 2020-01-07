Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.32

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.32 and traded as high as $2.39. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 76,474 shares traded.

EXK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. GMP Securities downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $3.25) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $331.58 million, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 28.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,685,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 3,178.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,042,298 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,492 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 674,739 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 27.5% in the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 759,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 163,600 shares during the period. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

