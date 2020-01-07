Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endologix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.17.

Get Endologix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ELGX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. 160,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,818. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. Endologix has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.19.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08. Endologix had a negative net margin of 58.24% and a negative return on equity of 99.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endologix will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Endologix during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Endologix during the second quarter valued at $91,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Endologix during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Endologix during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Endologix during the second quarter valued at $145,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Endologix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endologix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.