Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Energy & Technology Corp (OTCMKTS:ENGT) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, approximately 1,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20,300% from the average daily volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

About Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT)

Energy & Technology, Corp. provides engineering, manufacturing, reclamation, sale, destructive, and non-destructive testing (NDT), storage, maintenance, and inspection services for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of NDT components and systems; provides NDT services comprising ultrasonic inspection, electromagnetic inspection, and others; and sells pipes and equipment used in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Energy & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.