Enigma (ENG) Trading 23.6% Higher This Week

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $34.24 million and $3.83 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00005477 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Hotbit and Binance. During the last week, Enigma has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00038718 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00665180 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000690 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Mercatox, Liqui, GOPAX, ABCC, OKEx, Bittrex, Upbit, AirSwap, Tidex, Huobi, Kyber Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

