EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Shares Down 0.4%

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.23, 45,719 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 34,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00.

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

