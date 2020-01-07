Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $139.63

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $139.63 and traded as high as $143.81. Equifax shares last traded at $143.42, with a volume of 16,900 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. ValuEngine cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.27 and its 200-day moving average is $139.63. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In other Equifax news, insider J Dann Adams sold 9,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total value of $1,265,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Equifax by 330.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,233,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,222 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Equifax in the second quarter worth approximately $103,394,000. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Equifax by 26.6% in the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,240,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,235,000 after acquiring an additional 680,935 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Equifax in the second quarter worth approximately $66,020,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the second quarter worth approximately $64,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

