Equinor ASA’s (EQNR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EQNR. DNB Markets cut shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Danske cut shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.
Shares of EQNR stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.72. 928,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $23.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 44.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 131.9% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.
