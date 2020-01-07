Equinor ASA’s (EQNR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EQNR. DNB Markets cut shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Danske cut shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of EQNR stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.72. 928,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $23.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 44.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 131.9% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

