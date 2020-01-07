Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th.

Ethan Allen Interiors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years. Ethan Allen Interiors has a payout ratio of 53.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Shares of ETH stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $173.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Ethan Allen Interiors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

