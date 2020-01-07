Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,003. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $492.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.91. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $173.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,514,000 after buying an additional 95,984 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 640,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 633,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,395 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 304.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 514,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 387,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 69,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

