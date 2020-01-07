Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eutelsat Communications S.A. a satellite operator. Its satellites broadcasts television channels to cable and satellite homes. The Company’s satellites also serves fixed and mobile telecommunications services, TV contribution markets, corporate networks, and broadband markets for Internet Service Providers and for transport, maritime and in-flight markets. Eutelsat’s broadband subsidiary, Skylogic, markets and operates access to high speed Internet services through teleports that serve enterprises, local communities, government agencies and aid organizations. Eutelsat Communications S.A. is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

EUTLF stock remained flat at $$16.25 during midday trading on Monday. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.24.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

