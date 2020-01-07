Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -3.00

Media stories about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESCC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.67. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Evans & Sutherland Computer had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

