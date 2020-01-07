Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eventbrite, Inc. offers a platform which allows users to provide online event planning services, as well as publishes, promotes and sells tickets through social networks and e-mails. Eventbrite, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE EB remained flat at $$20.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 411,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 2.14.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eventbrite news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $132,571.61. Also, CTO Patrick David Poels sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $471,793.07. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $656,581. Corporate insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 2,082.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 2,510.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 41.9% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eventbrite (EB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.