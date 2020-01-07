EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EVOP. Compass Point started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.01.

Shares of EVOP traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $27.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.83 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EVO Payments will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $110,320.00. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $331,240. Company insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,830,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,236,000 after purchasing an additional 727,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,946,000 after purchasing an additional 526,836 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,299,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after purchasing an additional 471,120 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,209,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 462,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 573.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 324,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 276,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

