EXRNchain Market Capitalization Hits $1.07 Million (EXRN)

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, EXRNchain has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. EXRNchain has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $18,607.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXRNchain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EXRNchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00037997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $482.35 or 0.05774058 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026020 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00035094 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001138 BTC.

EXRNchain Profile

EXRNchain (CRYPTO:EXRN) is a token. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 tokens. EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken . The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain . EXRNchain’s official website is exrnchain.com

Buying and Selling EXRNchain

EXRNchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXRNchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXRNchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXRNchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXRNchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXRNchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.