Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a hold rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.52.

XOM traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.29. The company had a trading volume of 17,412,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,823,111. The company has a market cap of $297.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

