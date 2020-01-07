Factom Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.22 Million (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, Factom has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00023336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Upbit, Poloniex and Bittrex. Factom has a market cap of $17.18 million and $1.22 million worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00179227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.71 or 0.01362503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00025384 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00119389 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Factom

Factom launched on October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 8,823,042 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Factom’s official website is factom.org . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Poloniex, Upbit, Bit-Z, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

