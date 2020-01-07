FansTime (FTI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $141,474.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One FansTime token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX, CoinEgg and FCoin. In the last week, FansTime has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a total market cap of $558,807.00 and approximately $141,474.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00180660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.83 or 0.01361028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00025722 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00119926 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, CoinEgg, FCoin, Gate.io, HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

