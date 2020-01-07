Financial Analysis: Welltower (NYSE:WELL) versus Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Welltower shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and Welltower’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Office Properties Trust $578.11 million 5.75 $72.30 million $2.01 14.76 Welltower $4.70 billion 7.14 $804.95 million $4.03 20.54

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Corporate Office Properties Trust. Corporate Office Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Corporate Office Properties Trust and Welltower, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Office Properties Trust 2 4 2 0 2.00 Welltower 0 7 7 0 2.50

Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus target price of $28.38, indicating a potential downside of 4.33%. Welltower has a consensus target price of $84.10, indicating a potential upside of 1.58%. Given Welltower’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Welltower is more favorable than Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Welltower has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Welltower pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Welltower pays out 86.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and Welltower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Office Properties Trust 27.11% 10.07% 4.47% Welltower 21.98% 7.58% 3.80%

Summary

Welltower beats Corporate Office Properties Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (Regional Office Properties). As of March 31, 2019, the Company derived 89% of its core portfolio annualized revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 11% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including six buildings owned through an unconsolidated joint venture, COPT's core portfolio of 163 office and data center shell properties encompassed 18.2 million square feet and was 93.7% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

