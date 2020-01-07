Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.64

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:FC) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and traded as low as $14.60. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 14,736 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $415.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.12, a current ratio of 12.45 and a quick ratio of 12.44.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.23 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.71%.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile (TSE:FC)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

