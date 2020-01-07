First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of First Foundation stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 49,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.87. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 19.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $497,862.00. Also, CFO John Michel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,902. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 75.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 645,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 276,892 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 121.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 169,325 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 257.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 82,110 shares in the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

