First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an equal rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of FMBI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 284,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,287. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $193.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.