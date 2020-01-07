First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Given the smaller size of First Solar’s current Series 4 CdTe modules compared to certain types of crystalline silicon modules, the company may incur higher labor costs. While the long-term potential of the space is undeniable, the industry faces a number of near-term challenges that will likely keep solar stocks like First Solar under pressure. Moreover, the company will continue to incur substantial production start-up costs associated with the series 6 technology in the near term. The company is also witnessing higher-than-expected labor and sales freight cost. The company’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past 12 months. However, with the Series 6 modules enjoying solid demand worldwide, First Solar is investing heftily in production ramp up of this module.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $83.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital set a $75.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $72.00 price target on First Solar and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.36.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $55.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.41 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 16,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $870,556.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $456,432.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,461.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,809. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at $3,370,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in First Solar by 51.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 562,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,631,000 after acquiring an additional 191,709 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth $56,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 27.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 80,152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Solar by 40.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,211 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $151,340,000 after acquiring an additional 664,729 shares in the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

