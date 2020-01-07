Firstime Design (OTCMKTS:FTDL) Stock Price Down 22.6%

Firstime Design Ltd (OTCMKTS:FTDL) fell 22.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.71, 145 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Firstime Design from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44.

FirsTime Design Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and distributes home goods and other sleep environment products in the United States. It provides clocks, headboards, tables, lamps, armoires, and folding beds. It sells its products through various retailers, as well as through a network of e-commerce channels.

