Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FPRX. Guggenheim started coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FPRX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.18. 672,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,879. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.49.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.08). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 921.30% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. Analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,120,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $3,808,034.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 169,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $694,417.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,490,581 shares of company stock worth $10,465,715. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

