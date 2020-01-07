Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FND. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Floor & Decor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on Floor & Decor and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.61.

Shares of FND stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 942,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,350. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CMO Lisa Laube sold 30,060 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $1,443,180.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 101,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,186.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,105,728 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $311,230,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,275,040 shares of company stock worth $319,128,424. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

