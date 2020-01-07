Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fly Leasing from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Fly Leasing from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.13.

NYSE FLY opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Fly Leasing has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $605.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fly Leasing will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,310,000 after acquiring an additional 309,922 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 742,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 623,322 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 108,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,722,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

