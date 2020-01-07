Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “

Get Forestar Group alerts:

NYSE FOR traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 157,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,325. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $236.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $41,740.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,682,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,828,000. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forestar Group (FOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.