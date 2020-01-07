Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of FBIO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 300,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $191.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.39.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 143.08% and a negative return on equity of 131.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 65.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth about $105,000. 11.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

