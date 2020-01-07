FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RAIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen decreased their target price on FreightCar America from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research set a $3.50 target price on FreightCar America and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FreightCar America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. FreightCar America currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.19.

RAIL stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.24.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.60). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 25,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

