Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Frontdoor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of -0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36. Frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.14 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

