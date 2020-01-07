Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GNK has been the topic of several other research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.90.

GNK opened at $10.16 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 14.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

