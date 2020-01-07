Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 5.69.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $158.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.37 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 42.39% and a return on equity of 16.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

