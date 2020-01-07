GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Trading 7.3% Higher

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.17, 363,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 324,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The stock has a market cap of $279.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.15.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 239.16%. The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Sarah Hollis Winkler sold 5,500 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $30,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,361.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Mendel sold 5,206 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $28,268.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,268 shares of company stock valued at $272,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 317.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 340,566 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 55.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 282,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 100,768 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 20.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

