GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GeoPark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of GeoPark in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Itau Unibanco started coverage on shares of GeoPark in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GeoPark presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

GPRK stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 193,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,933. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. GeoPark had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRK. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the second quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the second quarter worth about $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

