Global Digital Content Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,681.00 (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. Global Digital Content has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $12,681.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Digital Content token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Global Digital Content has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00572510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009132 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000212 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Global Digital Content Token Profile

GDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,727,617,349 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io . The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Digital Content should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

